CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Cromwell Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in an armed robbery Sunday.
Police say the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the cashiers at the CVS Pharmacy on Berlin Road around 2:30 p.m.
The suspect is described as a light skinned African American or Hispanic male in his 20s and about 6'2" to 6'6" tall. He was wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and had a bandage on his right hand.
Police say the suspect fled the area in a black four door sedan.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Jones with Cromwell Police at 860-635-2256.
