Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a teenage boy from Colchester who they said has been missing since Thursday.
Troopers from Troop K said 14-year-old Adam Andersen went missing on Thursday.
Police describe Andersen as a 5’7” white male with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Those with information on Andersen’s whereabouts are asked to contact Troop K at 860-537-7500.
