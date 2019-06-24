NASHVILLE, TN (WFSB) – The search is on for a Connecticut man who police said attacked a couple in Tennessee.
Peter Alexander Bohning is accused of stabbing the couple at their home in Nashville, killing the husband and critically injuring the wife.
Metropolitan National Police say the couple was sitting on their back-porch Friday. A man walked up to them, said he was lost and needed directions, and then attacked them.
Police believe the incident was a random armed robbery.
Officials say the couple ran inside their home after they were attacked. Donald Zikle was found with several stab wounds. He died at the hospital. The wife, identified as Leigh Ann Zikle, collapsed in the street and neighbors found her bleeding from the neck.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a Subaru with Connecticut plates and the back doors wide open, abandoned outside the couple’s home.
The vehicle is registered to 34-year-old Peter Alexander Bohning of Kent, CT. Police said he is the suspect and they believe he got away in the couple’s gray 2010 Toyota Camry. The car has been missing since the attack.
Neighbors held a vigil over the weekend for the couple.
“Mrs. Zirkle, we are here for you. We are rooting for you. We are so sorry for this travesty of losing your husband and for what you’re going through personally. We are praying for you. We are here for you,” said Holly Harrington of West Nashville.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Bohning for murder and attempted murder.
