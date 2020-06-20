HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a deadly crash on Flatbush Avenue in Hartford Friday night.
Police say they responded to the crash around 7:39 p.m.
The vehicle at the scene struck a utility pole and was completely sheered in half, police said.
Police say a 34-year-old female was ejected and found near the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police identified the woman as Liza Ramos, 34, of Hartford.
The operator of the 2006 Nissan Altima lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole on the south side of the road.
Witnesses told police they saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.
Police say witnesses saw the driver of the vehicle, a male, flee the scene on foot.
The vehicle involved in the crash was reported stolen to the New Britain Police Department on June 18.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Detective Eric Lemke at 860-757-4125 or the Hartford Police anonymous tip line at 860-722-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.