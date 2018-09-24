The search is on for the person who broke into cars at Norton Park in Plainville earlier this month.
Police said someone smashed car windows back on Sept. 13
The female suspect was seen in surveillance photos from UBI Berlin, withdrawing money from a victim’s account while using a stolen license and banking information.
The suspect was driving a white 2018 Mercedes GLC 63 Coupe.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-747-1616.
