ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police and Enfield Police are searching for an inmate they said walked away from a day program at Asnuntuck Community College in Enfield on Saturday.
Troopers issued an alert to residents on Saturday afternoon detailing an incident in which 45-year-old Department of Corrections inmate, Christopher Somsky left on foot from an approved furlough program at the college, located on Elm Street.
The Department of Corrections issued a statement that read Smosky is a low-risk inmate, originally from Westport, Connecticut.
Troopers said Somsky is believed to have left the program around 2 p.m. Troopers said Somsky is described as a six-foot-tall bald white man, wearing a tan baseball hat, blue jeans, and a gray sweatshirt.
According to Department of Corrections Offender Information Search, Somsky is serving a Robbery conviction from 2015 at the men's Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institute on Shaker Rd. Somsky's maximum sentence for the Robbery is nine years.
Troopers said if residents see Somsky, do not approach him, but instead the Connecticut State Police Troop H barracks at 860-534-1000.
Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said Enfield Police are assisting troopers.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.