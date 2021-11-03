LEDYARD (WFSB) -- Police are searching for the suspect accused of murdering a man in Ledyard Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened on Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m. on Robin Lane.
The victim, later identified as 27-year-old Malik Nunn, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
He died shortly after midnight.
On Wednesday, police said they are searching for 34-year-old Steward Holeman, who is wanted by police for the murder.
Police said Holeman was last seen on Williams Street in New London Tuesday afternoon.
He has former addresses in Hartford and New Britain.
Police said he may have fled the area in a blue Kia sedan. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
He’s described as a light-skinned Black male, 5’11, 165 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He has prominent tattoos, including two teardrops near his right eye and tattoos on both sides of the neck.
The Connecticut State Police and New London County State’s Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ledyard Police at (860) 464-6400
