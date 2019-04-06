EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- East Windsor Police are searching for a man who neighbors said approached them.
Police said they have received reports of a man driving a grey or silver Nissan in the area of Laurel View States near South Water Street.
Police said neighbors told them the man, who has a heavy European accent, approached several older women on foot asking if they needed a ride.
Police said he claimed he was an Uber driver.
Neighbors told police he stopped neighbors to ask about the value of mobile homes in the area and asked to tour one.
A partial registration of 78061 may be on his car, police said.
Police are encouraging those who know the man, made contact with him, or have additional information to call police at 860-292-8240 .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.