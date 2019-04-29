NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- New London police are looking for three men accused of assaulting three people in the downtown area early Sunday morning.
The attack happened around 2 a.m.
Police said three people reported they were attacked by three unknown men, who appeared to be Hispanic.
The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-447-5269.
