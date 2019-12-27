MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police are searching for a 4-year-old from Mansfield that has been missing since December 16.
Police say Emily Tajildeen was last seen with her biological mother, 39-year-old Na Li.
Tajildeen is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Troop C in Tolland at 860-896-3200.
