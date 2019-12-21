DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl from Deep River.
Police say Katherine Konrad went missing Friday.
Konrad is Asian and has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5'2" and weighs 120 pounds.
Police say Konrad may be traveling with Kyle Sheehan, 22. They may be heading to Tennessee in a black 2017 Nissan Sentra with CT license plate AM90073.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Troop F at 860-399-2100.
