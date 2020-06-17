HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police asked the public for help Wednesday morning in a search for a mother and her 11-day-old daughter who have been reported missing.
According to the Department of Children and Families, 18-year-old Kiana Quiroz and her daughter Heavenly Smith were last seen around 8 a.m. on Sunday.
The Hartford Police Special Investigations Division said early Wednesday morning that it was searching for the baby's father, 27-year-old James Smith, who was wanted for questioning.
A little before 11 a.m. Wednesday, police said Smith was in custody and fully cooperating with investigators.
Police also said communication with Quiroz is active, but she and her child are still considered missing.
DCF was able to obtain information that suggested Quiroz and the baby were in Waterbury.
Police responded to an address that was provided to them by DCF, but were unable to locate the mother and her child.
The pair was reported missing by DCF and a Silver Alert was issued by state police during the overnight hours of Wednesday.
Heavenly is described as a six-pound female with a light complexion and black hair.
Hartford police described Quiroz as a 5'5" tall female with a dark complexion, hazel eyes and black hair. She weighs about 170 pounds.
She has a tattoo on her chest that says "Jazzlyn."
It is not believed that Quiroz and her daughter were taken against their will or that there was any foul play.
Police said Smith had two domestic violence-related warrants out for his arrest.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.
