HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police asked the public for help in a search for a Hartford man wanted for questioning after police said his girlfriend and her 11-day-old daughter went missing.
According to the Department of Children and Families, 18-year-old Kiana Quiroz and her daughter Heavenly Smith were last seen around 8 a.m. on Sunday.
The Hartford Police Special Investigations Division said it is seeking 27-year-old Hartford resident James Smith, Quiroz's boyfriend, for questioning.
DCF was able to obtain information that suggested Quiroz and the baby were in Waterbury.
Police responded to an address that was provided to them by DCF, but were unable to locate the mother and her child.
The pair was reported missing by DCF and a Silver Alert was issued by state police during the overnight hours of Wednesday.
Heavenly is described as a six-pound female with a light complexion and black hair.
Hartford police described Quiroz as a 5'5" tall female with a dark complexion, hazel eyes and black hair. She weighs about 170 pounds.
She has a tattoo on her chest that says "Jazzlyn."
Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero said that they are looking to speak with Smith.
It is not believed that Quiroz and her daughter were taken against their will or that there was any foul play.
However, it is possible that the three are together.
Cicero stated that they believe Smith may know where his girlfriend and her daughter went.
Smith is described as a 6'0" tall man with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. He weighs about 180 pounds.
He also has a tattoo on his chest that says "You Only Live Once" and a tattoo on his hand that says "Love."
Smith may be operating a white Subaru station wagon with CT plates 808-XYH.
Cicero added that Smith has two domestic violence-related warrants out for his arrest.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.
