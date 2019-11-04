DERBY, CT (WFSB) -- Police are looking for a man accused in a sexual assault that happened on a trail in Derby.
It happened Saturday afternoon on the Derby Greenway near the Route 8 underpass.
The Derby Greenway is a walking and biking trail that runs alongside Housatonic and Naugatuck rivers.
Police said they believe the man may also be the suspect involved in several larceny investigations in Ansonia.
Officials do not believe he is still in the area.
Anyone with information should contact Derby police.
