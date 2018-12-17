FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Farmington police are looking for a man wanted following a stabbing at a Halloween party.
The stabbing happened just after midnight on Nov. 1 at a home on Talcott Notch Road in Farmington.
Three people were injured during a large fight that happened.
The stabbing victims ranged in age from 19 to 27 years old.
On Monday, police said they are still looking for 24-year-old Tyshawn Acluche, of New Britain. He’s facing assault charges.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police at (860) 675-2483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.