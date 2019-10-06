NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Police are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting that injured a man on Sunday afternoon.
Police said officers responded to a home on Connecticut Ave to find a semi-conscious man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back.
The man was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he remains in serious condition.
Officers canvassed the scene and are investigation. They said this shooting does not appear to be random.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
