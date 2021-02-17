THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) -- A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect.
The robbery was reported Tuesday at Thomaston Savings Bank on Main Street.
Thomaston police said the suspect, believed to be medium to dark skin toned female, entered the bank while holding a handgun and handed the teller a note.
Police said the suspect is believed to be in her mid to late 20s, and was wearing a green zip-up hoodie, pajama/sweatpants with some type of print, a surgical mask and knit hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-283-4343.
The CT Bankers Association is offering a $1,000 reward in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.