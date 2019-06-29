HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police are searching for a suspect who they believe is responsible for a shooting Friday night at a house party.
Officials say at least five people were taken to the hospital.
The town of Hamden made resident aware of the incident, which took place during a fireworks display Friday night, with a Facebook post.
Nearly 500 people were at the house off Choate Avenue when police arrived to break up the party. They received reports of drunk people laying in lawns. Shots rang out as crowds started to disperse.
Police say officers found four gunshot victims outside the home. They were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. A fifth victim was taken to the hospital by a friend. Heavy police presence was seen at the hospital as friends and family of the victims arrived.
The extent of injuries to the victims is unknown at this time.
Police are searching for a man who they describe as a light-skinned black male in his early 20s with a thin build, "pock-marked face," and hair on his chin. Police say he was last seen wearing a black backwards hat, a tee shirt, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at 203-230-4000.
