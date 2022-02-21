HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police are searching for a suspect that stole about $1,000 worth of electrical cable from Home Depot.
Police say the theft happened last Thursday around 4:30 p.m. at the store on Dixwell Avenue.
The suspect put the cable in a shopping cart and left the store without paying.
Police say the suspect left the store in a U-Haul box truck.
The U-Haul was operated by a white female, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gabriel Garcia at 203-230-4000 or by sending an email to ggarcia@hamdenpd.com.
