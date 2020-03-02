MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- State police are looking for a man accused of hitting two judicial marshals with a car outside of Manchester court Monday morning.
It happened before noon, outside the courthouse on Center Street.
The two judicial marshals were taken to the hospital, and sources say one is in very critical condition.
Court officials said the person driving the vehicle fled the scene.
State police later identified him as 42-year-old Jose Antonio Lopez, who may have gone to the Springfield area.
He was driving a white vehicle with a spoiler, and possible Massachusetts license plates.
The car is expected to have front-end damage.
Lopez has a criminal record, and was wanted for violating probation from a previous larceny case.
Anyone with information should contact police.
(1) comment
Wow. Looks like weasel is in his family lineage.
