SHARON, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Sharon on Monday.
It happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the Salisbury Bank on Gay Street.
The suspect, described as a man wearing blue jeans and a blue sweater, fled the scene.
Troopers searched the area of Route 41, Route 4, and Hill Top Road.
It is unclear at this time if they were able to locate the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.