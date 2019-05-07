MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- CT State Police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing a purse from a car in Mansfield.
The larceny happened in the area of Pine Woods Lane on May 4.
Police said the purse was taken from an unlocked car. It was found inside a stolen car that was located days later.
Credit cards from inside the purse were used at a nearby gas station.
Surveillance video shows the suspect driving the stolen vehicle and making two purchases with the credit cards.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-429-6024.
