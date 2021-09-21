BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A pair of police cruisers were rammed in Bristol early Tuesday, according to police.
Police said officers pursued the suspect's vehicle into Plainville.
They said the pursuit ended in the area of the the Route 72, the Interstate 84 interchange and Crooked Street.
It is unclear if there were any injuries.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
