WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are looking for two suspects accused in an armed bank robbery that happened in Wethersfield on Thursday.
It happened just after 10 a.m. at the Farmington People’s Bank on the Silas Deane Highway.
A male and female suspect went into the bank, armed with a pistol, and told employees to sit on the floor while two employees were forced to hand over cash.
The suspects then fled north on the Silas Deane Highway in a mid-sized burgundy vehicle.
The man was described as being white or Hispanic, about 6 feet tall, with a thin build, and brown hair. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt or jacket and sunglasses.
The female was Hispanic, about 5’3” tall and was wearing a mid-back length dark colored wig, sunglasses, and a long tan colored jacket.
There were no injuries reported during the robbery.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-721-2901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.