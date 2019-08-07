RIDGEFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Ridgefield said they continue to investigate a string of criminal acts that happened last month.
On July 8, police said the suspects smashed car windows, damaged mailboxes, and even burned American flags.
The incidents happened on Barrack Hill Road, Golf Lane, Armand Place, Walnut Hill Road, and Pin Pack Road.
Eyewitnesses described the vehicle involved as a gray Jeep Wrangler.
One suspect may have had dark hair and the other blond, curly hair.
Police have been interviewing victims and witnesses and are looking at surveillance video and photos from the area.
Anyone with information should contact Ridgefield police at 203-438-6531.
