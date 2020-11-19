MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- The Connecticut State Police’s Bomb Squad Unit and Meriden Police searched a body of water by Red Bridge on Thursday after a pipe bomb was found in the area last weekend.
Red Bridge goes over Hanover Pond in Meriden.
Investigators said this pipe bomb was the third device found in the water in that area since the beginning of the year.
Police said in all three prior instances where pipe bombs were found, it was deemed that those devices had been submerged in the water for a relatively long period of time.
They said Thursday morning that no other devices had been found in the water.
