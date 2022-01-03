WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A home in West Haven was the focal point of a police operation Monday morning.
State Police say they, along with the State Police Emergency Services Unit, had executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence.
This all stemmed from a rash of armed car jackings that recently occurred at the I-95 South rest stop in Milford.
As police were executing the warrant, investigators attempted to stop one of the vehicles that had been stolen from the rest stop.
That vehicle was later found unoccupied.
A firearm was among the evidence recovered from the residence.
No arrests have been made yet, but juvenile arrest warrants are expected to be issued.
State Police would like to remind the public of the various safety measure they can take while in a parking lot or in the area of a commercial business, such as being aware of the people around you and save texting and phone use for another time, parking in well-lit areas, never leaving children in the car unattended, and when you're returning to your vehicle, have your keys in hand and your phone tucked away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.