WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing on Thursday.
Police responded to a home on Alder Street for the report of a missing person around 9:15 a.m.
The missing person was identified as 12-year-old Jakari Owens who was last seen on Wednesday night around 9 p.m.
Owens is described as a Black male, 5’4” tall, and weighing 110 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a had a gray Jordan backpack.
He is known to ride a bike, but police did not have a description of the bike.
Anyone with information on Owens’ whereabouts is asked to contact Waterbury police.
