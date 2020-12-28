DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Authorities continue to search for two men that fled the scene of a crash Monday night.
Officials say the crash occurred on Rt. 8 in Seymour and two young black men were seen running from the crash site.
One of the vehicles involved is believed to have been involved in a shooting in the town of Derby.
The two men were last seen in the area of Washington Avenue and are considered armed and dangerous.
Residents in the area are asked to not approach them and to call 911 immediately.
