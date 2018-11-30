NEWTOWN (WFSB) - An Alabama teen is missing in Newtown.
According to Newtown Police, officers from Arab, Alabama contacted them about a missing 15-year-old girl, Lilly Faye Chapman.
Police in Alabama said Chapman is believed to have traveled to Newtown on Nov. 29 to meet with a 17-18-year-old male. Chapman was said to have meet the male in the area of exit 9 on Interstate 84.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newtown Police Department 203-426-5841 or the Arab Police Department 256-586-8124.
