MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Meriden police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a homicide in June.
Police are searching for 33-year-old Trevor Outlaw who is wanted for questioning in a homicide on June 21, 2020.
Outlaw goes by several alias such as Wolf, Wolfie, and F1 and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
He has seven outstanding warrants for numerous criminal charges, which include assault on the police, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, operating a drug factory, and several other charges.
Outlaw is described as a Black man, 6’02” tall, approximately 250 to 300 pounds, and has dread lock style hair and a tattoo of two hearts under his left eye.
Police warn the public not to approach Outlaw.
Anyone with tips on Outlaw’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 203-630-4178.
