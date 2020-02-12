MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for an axe-wielding man who broke into the Greater Middletown Military Museum.
Middletown Police responded to the museum on Walnut Grove Road on Tuesday for the report of a burglary.
Video surveillance shows the suspect wearing a mask using an axe to force entry into the building.
The suspect gained was able to get inside and took items from the museum. Police did not say what kind of items were taken.
Police are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras to see if the suspect is recorded on video between February 10 at 10 p.m. until February 11 at 7 a.m.
A track for the suspect was conducted by police K-9, but the suspect was not found.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Chris Iovene at 860-638-4148.
