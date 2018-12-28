UNIONVILLE (WFSB) - Police in Farmington are searching for a man who they say robbed a People's Bank branch in the Unionville section of town.
According to police, at about 6:30 p.m. police officers responded to the branch, located in the Stop & Shop at 1799 Farmington Ave.
Police say the man showed the teller a note that implied he had a gun and demanded money.
The male suspect appears to be the same suspect from similar robberies in Waterbury, Bristol, Bridgeport, and other towns in CT.
Detectives from the Farmington Police Department responded to process the scene and are actively following up at this time.
If anyone recognizes the suspect, please call Detective Blumetti at 860-675-2462 or the Farmington Police Department’s anonymous tip line, 860-675-2483.
