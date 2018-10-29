BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Bloomfield police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting.
According to police, the shooting took place on Oct. 20 around 9:16 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 1077 Blue Hills Avenue.
A 42-year-old man was found at the entrance to the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The victim was brought to the hospital and survived his injuries.
Police are now searching for the suspected, identified as 37-year-old Shawn Clayton.
A warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday.
Clayton is considered to be armed and dangerous.
He is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 1083 Blue Hills Avenue in Bloomfield.
The car he is associated with is described as a black 1996 Chevy Caprice Classic/Impala SS with CT registration 619LER.
Anyone who may know Clayton’s whereabouts is asked to call Bloomfield police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.