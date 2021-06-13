WEST HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police are searching for 2 suspects following an armed carjacking Saturday.
According to police, 2 suspects approached the victims at the Shell Gas station located at 2512 Albany Avenue around 10:58 p.m.
Police said the suspects displayed handguns and demanded the vehicle.
The suspects then drove away in the 2020 Jeep Wrangler with CT marker plate AY62708.
There were no reported injuries during the incident.
Anyone who sees the vehicle or may have information about this incident is requested to contact the police immediately
