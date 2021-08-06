CORNWALL, Ct. (WFSB) - Police arrested one suspect, Jay William Puzinski, and are searching for another in connection to an attempted robbery at the National Iron Bank in Cornwall, and a bank robbery in Sharon, on Aug. 6.
Western District Major Crime Detectives responded to the robbery.
The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man with dark hair and a small to medium build.
Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop B in North Canaan @ 1-800-497-0403.
