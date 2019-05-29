COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Colchester police are searching for suspects accused of vandalizing several places throughout the town.
Police said during the late night hours from May 28 to May 29, Noel’s Market, Stop & Shop, Colchester’s Park’s and Rec concession stand building, and two dug outs were vandalized with spray paint.
The suspects were captured on surveillance video at Noel’s Market.
They are seen spraying over the automatic door motion sensor.
Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to contact Colchester Police.
