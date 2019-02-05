NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Police are looking for a man who is accused of shooting and killing a woman Monday evening in New Britain.
Officers are searching for 42-year-old Benjamin Morales, of New Britain.
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Monday evening on Elam Street.
When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times.
She was taken to the hospital where she died.
Police said this was a domestic incident and the two were dating.
Morales’ whereabouts are unknown at this time, but he is known to frequent New Britain and Hartford.
On Tuesday morning, police put the Berlin and New Britain YMCAs into a lockdown mode as a precaution.
The suspect and the victim have two children in common who attend the facilities.
YMCA officials said both locations were placed in a lockdown mode around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Morales is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said he is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information should call police at 860-826-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.