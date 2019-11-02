MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Middletown police are looking for a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend with a knife.
It happened a little before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Police said a woman told them she was assaulted by her boyfriend who had a knife. She was taken to the hospital and is listed as being stable condition.
The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Timothy Walker, who police are now looking to track down.
He’s described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 260 pounds. He has black hair braided to shoulder length, a spotty beard, and brown eyes.
He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white North Face logo and black jeans.
Police said he should be considered dangerous and may be headed to the Hartford area.
There is an active warrant for his arrest for first-degree assault, risk of injury, possession of a dangerous weapon, interfering with an emergency call, and sixth-degree larceny.
Anyone with information should contact Middletown police at 860-347-2541.
