WATERTOWN, CT (WFS) – Watertown police are searching for a man accused of burglarizing a vape shop.
Officers responded to Brass City Vape on Monday around 6:46 p.m. after the report of an alarm sounding.
There was damage to the front door and evidence that a burglary had occurred at the business, according to police.
Video surveillance of the suspect showed a man breaking the front door, gaining access to the business and stealing multiple items.
The suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic male with a large frame, dark hair which covered the back of his neck, and a beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ferrucci at 860-945-5200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.