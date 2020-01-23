TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Women in Torrington were following and photographed while shopping.
Police said this happened in area stores and are asking women to be vigilant.
A woman came forward and since then, at least six other women have said this happened to them as well.
Torrington police have identified at least one person who is accused of doing this, but not arrests have been made.
“It makes you feel like you can’t go out, you can’t be comfortable doing anything,” said Amber Zappia.
A routine trip to the Torrington Target ended in fear for Amber Zappia.
“He popped out and then he comes really close behind me. I mean I could reach behind me and touch him, that’s how close he was,” Zappia said.
Zappia detailed a cat and mouse game she had with the stranger. She’d move aisles and he would follow.
“He comes up next to me, with his phone open and he’s just taking pictures of me. So close, again, he could touch me,” Zappia said.
Zappia went to report what happened while the man who took the photos left the store.
“I think he knew he shouldn’t have been doing what he was doing. He wasn’t shopping, he didn’t have anything in his hands, he was just being sketchy,” Zappia said.
Zappia went to police, filed a report, then shared her story on Facebook. Her post and another woman’s post soon went viral, with thousands of shares.
“I kind of had to be the voice for people who weren’t having a voice and a lot of things came from it,” Zappia said.
She soon found out what happened to her last week also happened to several other women shopping at the Torrington Target and Walmart.
No one knows what the man’s intentions were, so for many, their minds went to the worst. Words like sex trafficking and assault were common themes in the comments of the Facebook posts.
“There’s the potential for anything. Anything dangerous can happen to you and something should be done,” Zappia said.
Police investigated and told Channel 3 they found the man and while a thorough investigation is being done, it does not appear to be connected to sex trafficking and police say there is no danger to the public.
Zappia says shoppers of any gender should have the expectation of privacy.
“There’s so many young women experiencing this and it’s unsettling that he’s still out there, potentially going after other people,” Zappia said.
Torrington police are taking this seriously, Zappia said detectives have been in close contact with her and have increased police presence at the stores.
It’s still unclear if this was an isolated incident to one person or if another was involved.
