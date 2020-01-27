WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Windsor Locks Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank on Monday afternoon.
Police said just after 1:30 p.m. a male suspect entered the People’s United Bank on Main Street and displayed a note demanding cash.
The suspect is described as a while male with a scarf around his face. He was wearing grey sweatpants, a blue jacket, baseball cap, wearing socks over his pant legs and walked with a limp.
Police said the suspect was seen in a silver-colored Pontiac Grand Prix GT Coupe with a sun roof. No license plate was seen.
No one was injured during the robbery and there is no word on how much cash the suspect got away with.
