WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a man that reportedly spied on an female juvenile.
Officials said it happened around 12:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve at the Christmas Tree Shop.
The man pictured in the article reportedly followed a female juvenile into the bathroom and placed a mirror under the stall she had gone into.
Police say the suspect in question entered and exited the store through the common mall area entrance on the lower level.
Anyone that recognizes this man is asked to contact Waterford Police at 860-442-9451.
