GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Groton police are searching for a man accused of an assault on Monday morning.
Police said around 1 a.m. on Monday, they were advised by New London Police of an assault victim who had brought into the emergency room at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Police said a crime scene was identified in the town of Groton.
The victim told police that they were assault by a man named Douglas Demelo. It was determined that Demelo assaulted the victim with a beer bottle, causing injury to the victim’s head and a laceration to the victim’s chest. It was also determined the victim’s minor child was present at the home during the assault.
The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victim and Demelo have a relationship that falls under the State of Connecticut’s Family Violence Prevention and Response definition of a family or household members.
Demelo fled the scene and police have obtained a warrant for him charging him with assault, risk of injury toa child, violation of a protective order, and breach of peace.
Anyone with information on Demelo’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Groton Police at 860-441-6712.
Demelo is described as a 34-year-old white man with a fair complexion, 5’8” to 5’10” tall, 200 to 201 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
