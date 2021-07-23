HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking for the man wanted in connection with an armed robbery.
Police say it happened around 5:45 Friday morning at the corner of Dixwell Avenue and North Street.
A 60-year-old Hamden woman was waiting for the bus when a dark grey, four door sedan pulled up.
That's when a man got out and held a knife to the woman's chest before throwing her to the ground.
The suspect grabbed the woman's purse, which contained cash and credit cards, and took off in the car.
The suspect is described as a 5'6" to 5'8" black male, between the ages of 22 and 31, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
The woman injured her shoulder in the incident.
Anyone with any information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Hamden Police at 203-230-4000.
