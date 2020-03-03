STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police are searching for a man who fled from a traffic stop on Tuesday morning, while two small children were inside the car.
Police said on Tuesday morning they stopped a car, just after 9:30 a.m., in the area of Route 32 in Stafford Springs, for a seat-belt violation.
The driver was identified as Troy Burgess, who had an outstanding arrest warrant for identity theft in the state of Ohio.
A female and two small children were also inside the vehicle at the time, police said.
As troopers approached him, he put the car in reverse and sped away from them at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting the troopers and officers who were at the scene.
Burgess was driving a red Lincoln sedan with damage to the front left bumper area.
The car has an Ohio license plate that read HYL2576.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-896-3200 or 860-684-3777.
