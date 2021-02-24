BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) – State Police are searching for two people who are accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse at a store on Feb. 18.
Police said around 2 p.m., the elderly woman called 911 to report that her purse had been taken from a shopping cart at the Dollar General in Barkhamsted. The woman told police the cart had been left unattended for a short period of time while she was inside the store.
Police reviewed the security cameras, which showed a man and woman enter the store together. The woman can be seen taking the purse from the shopping cart and putting it in her large handbag.
The woman is described as a 60-year-old female, heavy set, with brown hair that has white streaks. She was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
The man is described as a tall man wearing a blue jacket, dark colored hat, and around 40-years-old.
State police said they may have been driving a blue Honda CRV.
A store employee told police that they are regulars in the store and appear to be mother and son.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Barkhamsted Resident Trooper MacDonald at 860-379-8782 ext: 1019.
