NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are searching for two people accused of robbing a Norwich gas station.
It happened just before 5 Wednesday morning at the Xtramart on Norwich Avenue in the city's Taftville section.
Police say a man pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash.
The man also stole money from a customer inside the store.
Investigators described the suspect as a 5'8" man with a slim build, weighing about a 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt that had a screen printed graphic.
A woman was also believed to have been involved in the robbery. However, the role she played wasn't specified.
She is described as a 5'4" woman with a medium build.
Police noted she was last seen wearing a black and red DeadPool jacket and hooded sweatshirt, possibly pink-colored.
It's believed that the man and woman had stolen their getaway vehicle, a black 2014 Ford F-150, from East Hartford and also used it during an armed robbery at a Shell gas station in Glastonbury.
A license plate for the pickup truck wasn't immediately available.
