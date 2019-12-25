STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a missing 89-year-old woman from Stamford Wednesday morning.
Jill Wilds was last seen driving a gray Honda Acclaim with CT license plate JSW2.
Wilds is 5'3" with grey hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 115 pounds.
Family members say she was headed to visit family in Southbury Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop A in Southbury at 203-267-2200.
