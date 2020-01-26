WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police are searching for a 38-year-old woman who has been missing for two weeks.
Police say Veronica Roman-Santos was last seen on January 12.
Roman-Santos is White/Hispanic, has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs 200 pounds and is 5' 01" tall.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6941.
